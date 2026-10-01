Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Classic Rock Ballads From 1970

Some classic rock ballads just stand the test of time, like the following four beautiful tunes from 1970 that many a baby boomer might still remember. Let’s get a bit nostalgic with these pop-rock and hard rock hits, shall we?

“Hey, Hey, What Can I Do” by Led Zeppelin

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This country-flavored rock ballad was famously the B-side to Led Zeppelin’s career-defining track, “Immigrant Song”. But it’s definitely good enough to stand on its own. “Hey, Hey, What Can I Do” by Led Zeppelin is a ballad best remembered for its iconic introduction, and Jimmy Page really delivers on the six-string and 12-string.

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“Shady Lady” by Gene Pitney

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Remember this little rock ballad from Gene Pitney? “Shady Lady” was written by Bo Gentry and Tony Lordi (best known for The Bel Aires) and produced by Gentry himself. Gene Pitney turned the song into a hit in the UK, where it peaked at No. 29. Surprisingly, this lovely ballad didn’t quite make it to the US charts.

“Your Song” by Elton John from ‘Elton John’

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Anyone who was upright and conscious in the year 1970 likely heard this song. “Your Song” by Elton John was everywhere you’d hear pop or rock music. In fact, this traditional pop song with some soft rock flavor was John’s first international Top 10 hit. “Your Song” reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 7 on the UK Singles chart. And it’s the kind of rock ballad you just can’t forget, especially if you’re a fan of John and the kind of tender ballads Paul McCartney would often dish out.

“The Long And Winding Road” by The Beatles from ‘Let It Be’

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Speaking of Paul McCartney, this Beatles ballad was composed by Macca himself while enjoying his farm in Scotland. This entry on our list of baby boomer ballads from 1970 is a gorgeous arrangement of orchestral soul and pop-rock, very clearly inspired by the natural Highlands and lochs and mountains of the country where McCartney’s farm stood. “The Long And Winding Road” resonated with listeners, too, and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1970.

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