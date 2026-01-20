3 Dolly Parton Songs That Never Fail to Make Us Cry

Dolly Parton’s catalog is diverse. Not only has she played around with genres, but she’s also played around with themes. She’s had uppers, and she certainly has downers. We’re focusing on the latter today. Parton‘s sad songs are some of the best in country, which is saying a lot given the genre’s affinity for them. Below, revisit three of the most tear-jerking Parton songs, all of which remain emotional no matter how much you listen to them.

“Daddy Come And Get Me”

“Daddy Come And Get Me” is an uncomfortably earnest story of a woman being institutionalized by her husband. Though he thinks her mind is the problem, it’s her broken heart that’s driving her actions. Parton’s titular character asks her dad to come and get her to escape the unthinkable situation she’s in.

Like a good movie, the story that Parton tells in this song is gripping from beginning to end. When he said he loved another, I was crazy with jealousy / That’s ’cause I was crazy over him and I couldn’t stand to set him free / And I couldn’t stand to lose him and I cried and cried for days / And he said that I was crazy but he just put me in here to get me out of his way, the lyrics to this tear-jerking story of love lost read.

SongFacts: Daddy Come And Get Me | Dolly Parton The song’s story was a sad reality for many women in the Victorian Era all the way through to the mid-20th century, who were wrongfully institutionalized by male family members for being “hysterical” or breaking social norms. Some were deemed insane due to taking medicine to prevent conception, masturbating, causing domestic trouble, having overt political opinions, going through menopause, nagging, or reading novels. In 1860, Elizabeth Packard was famously confined to an asylum by her pastor husband for disagreeing with his religious beliefs and his views on child rearing and finances. After three years, a jury trial swiftly proved her sanity and she went on to become an advocate for women’s rights through her Anti-Insane Asylum Society.

“I Will Always Love You”

Though it’s perhaps an obvious choice, this list couldn’t go by without mentioning “I Will Always Love You.” Nowadays, this song is considered an anthem for romantic devotion, largely thanks to Whitney Houston’s iconic rendition. But, at its core, this is a song about parting ways with love still lingering.

Parton penned this iconic song as a “goodbye” to Porter Wagoner when she decided to venture out on her own after making a name for herself on his show. Because of this backstory, “I Will Always Love You” is a tender spot in the listeners’ minds.

“Barbara on Your Mind”

Parton knows how to write a heartwrenching breakup song. Though she has many, “Barbara on Your Mind” is the obvious choice for this list. Parton plays the role of a woman whose partner calls her the wrong name—a harsh reality for anyone. Parton drums up a wealth of emotion for this track, perfectly playing into the narrative.

With Barbara on your mind / You held me in your arms so tight / And lying there so close to you / I cried until daylight, she sings in this somber song.

