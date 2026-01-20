Zach Bryan’s New Album Knocks Morgan Wallen Out of the Top Spot

Zach Bryan’s new LP is making waves. The singer’s latest LP, With Heaven on Top, debuted in the No. 1 spot of the Billboard 200.

According to Billboard, who cited Luminate, With Heaven on Top counted 134,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States in the week ending Jan. 15.

The LP is Bryan’s second to land in the top spot. His self-titled 2023 release previously achieved the feat.

Elsewhere, With Heaven on Top debuted at No. 1 on Top Streaming Albums and at No. 7 on Top Album Sales.

With the album’s Billboard 200 success, Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem fell to the No. 2 position on the chart. I’m the Problem debuted at No. 1 in May 2025, and has spent 13 weeks in the top spot.

It’s been almost two years since two country album’s led the chart. The last time it happened was February 2024 when Toby Keith’s 35 Biggest Hits landed the No. 1 spot in the wake of the singer’s death, and Wallen’s One Thing at a Time came in at No. 2.

Zach Bryan’s Touring Plans

In the wake of his album’s release, Bryan is gearing up to head out on his With Heaven on Tour. The news was a surprise to fans, as Bryan previously said that he wouldn’t be touring again.

“Due to popular demand and some life changes as of late, we’re going on tour next year,” he captioned the tour announcement.

Bryan will start the trek on March 7 in St. Louis, Missouri. He’ll wrap his first U.S. leg in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 9, after which he’ll travel to Europe for a series of shows.

Bryan will return to the U.S. with a July 25 show in Eugene, Oregon, and travel across North America in the months that follow. His tour will come to a close on Oct. 10 in Auburn, Alabama.

Kings of Leon, Dijon, Alabama Shakes, Ben Howard, CAAMP, MJ Lenderman, Gregory Alan Isakov, J.R. Carroll, Fey Fili, Keenan O’Meara, and Gabriella Rose will support Bryan on the road.

Photo by James Smith/Sam Snap/Getty Images