3 Duets From Classic Rock’s Golden Era of the 1980s That Still Give Us Chills Today

Classic rock duets are usually amazing, no matter which era they came from. But the 1980s really dished out some long-enduring and excellent collaborations between the biggest names in the genre. Let’s take a look at just a few classic rock duets from the 1980s that have stood the test of time!

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“Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie from ‘Hot Space’ (1981)

As the years go on, “Under Pressure” goes in and out of vogue constantly. That’s a sign of a genuinely well-written and well-produced song. And Queen and David Bowie fit together like several big-haired peas in a pod. Personally, David Bowie’s monologue at the end of the song still gives me chills (and hope for a better world) each and every time I hear it. “Under Pressure” really is a dance-rock song for the ages.

“Leather And Lace” by Stevie Nicks and Don Henley from ‘Bella Donna’ (1981)

Stevie Nicks put out a duet with a real-life romantic partner on more than one occasion and always managed to steal the show. “Leather And Lace” was no different. This folk rock duet between the former Fleetwood Mac and Eagles members remains a standout piece of work from Nicks’ Bella Donna album. And while the two had broken up several years prior in 1978, it was clear they still had enough chemistry to perform a stellar tune about how opposites attract.

Fun fact: This song was almost never performed by the duo of Nicks and Henley. Nicks originally wrote the song for Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter’s collaborative album, Leather And Lace. The song didn’t make the cut, so Nicks and Henley performed it instead.

“Don’t Give Up” by Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush from ‘So’ (1986)

Some might say this song is a bit too art rock and experimental to be considered classic rock. However, considering I hear this entry on our list of duets often on classic rock radio, I’ll go ahead and include it. It’s certainly an incredible song, either way.

Peter Gabriel wrote “Don’t Give Up” for his legendary solo record So, and no voice was better suited for the duet than Kate Bush’s own. Interestingly enough, though, Gabriel wanted none other than country queen Dolly Parton to sing the duet with him. When she turned him down, he went to his friend Kate Bush for help. Going with her was the smarter choice in the end.

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