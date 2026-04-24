Zach Top Labels Morgan Wallen a “Gateway Drug” to Country Music—and That’s Not a Bad Thing

Zach Top might be relatively new to country music, but his love for the genre goes back decades. For any fan who has stumbled on one of Top’s songs, it’s easy to hear some of his influences. Instead of embracing the new era of country music, the singer sought to highlight the icons who inspired him to first step foot on stage. And thanks to that passion, he won a Grammy for Best Traditional Country Album thanks to Ain’t in It for My Health. Although forever grateful for classic country, Top considered Morgan Wallen the gateway drug for the genre.

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There is no denying that country music has entered a new era that showcases the talents of Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and Ella Langley. Although leaving their own mark on the genre, some fans criticized the shift, arguing that modern country had drifted too far from its roots. But for Top, artists like Wallen serve a different purpose.

Appearing on the God’s Country podcast, Top explained how Wallen introduced new fans to country. “I don’t want this to sound bad but Morgan Wallen’s almost like a gateway drug to country music, cause from what I can see, people who love country music will go just as quickly to a Morgan Wallen show and then go to my show the next night and have a blast the whole time.”

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Zach Top Is Not Traditional Country

While loving the traditions and history of country music, Top knew that change was inevitable. “I’m a, come one, come all, if people are loving it and it’s working and fine and dandy and it’s getting more people in the door to country music.”

Some might be hesitant about the sudden shift in the genre, but Top was excited for the future. Although having no idea what the sound of country might be in a decade, he said, “I think it’s exciting that there’s a bunch of edgy stuff now – it’s not edgy, it is the mainstream, I guess I’m the one not in the mainstream. But there’s like there’s new stuff and innovation that happens in all genres of music. So, it’s exciting and it’s fun that it gets more people in the door to country music.”

As for Top’s own sound, he found himself in an interesting position. While winning a Grammy for Best Traditional Country Album, he saw his music as not being traditional but just country. “Just call mine country. Qualify the other stuff if you want. Make the contemporary country category, that’s fine.”

Top isn’t trying to draw a line in the sand when it comes to country music. For him, whether fans come in through artists like Wallen or the legends that came before, it all leads back to the genre he’s always loved.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)