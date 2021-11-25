Eagles Announce U.S Dates for ‘Hotel California’ 2022 Tour

Welcome to the Hotel California… 2022 tour!

The legendary band, Eagle,s has announced a set of upcoming tour dates for 2022 that the group is calling its “Hotel California” 2022 Tour.

The new dates are a continuation of the shows the band played earlier this year on its “Hotel California” 2021 series.

Fans will be treated to a plethora of hits from the Grammy Award-winning, Los Angeles-born band, which will be comprised of frontman Don Henley, guitarist Joe Walsh, bassist Timothy B. Schmit, singer and guitar player Vince Gill, and vocalist Deacon Frey, son of former Eagles singer Glenn Frey.

Tickets go on sale December 3. In total, the band now has eight U.S. dates and five more in Europe. And the group announced the upcoming shows on Facebook, writing:

“Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill –announce the band’s ‘Hotel California’ 2022 Tour. Concerts have been set in Savannah, GA; Charlotte, NC; Orlando. FL; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Tampa, FL; Raleigh, NC; Atlanta, GA; and Austin, TX. Each show will feature ‘Hotel California,’ played from beginning to end, accompanied by an orchestra and choir, along with an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.

“Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3, at 10 AM local time. A variety of presales are available starting Thursday, December 2nd. Check Eagles.com for complete tour and ticket information. A limited number of VIP packages will be available starting Thursday, December 2 at 10am local. VIP packages include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking & more. Get tickets now at eagles.com/events.”

The Eagles had previously announced dates overseas, beginning in the Netherlands on June 17 and wrapping in London’s New Hyde Park on June 26, 2022. The band will be joined by an opening act (so to speak) of Hall of Famer Robert Plant and Alison Krauss on the June 26 gig in London.

The Hotel California tour came about after the Eagles performed three sold-out Hotel California gigs in Las Vegas last year. The show features a full-album performance of the supergroup’s 1976 classic, with the Eagles playing alongside an orchestra and a choir, as well as a second set of the band’s greatest hits.

The Eagles, who are known as one of the best selling bands of all time, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. The band, which released its self-titled debut album in 1972, is sure to have many fans staying at the proverbial hotel. Check out the live concert footage below.

Eagles 2022 Tour:



Feb 19 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Feb 21 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Feb 24 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Feb 25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Feb 28 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Mar 02 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Mar 04 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

May 19 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jun 17 – Arnhem, Netherlands – Gelredome

Jun 20 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium

Jun 22 – Edinburgh, UK – Murrayfield Stadium

Jun 24 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

Jun 26 – London, UK – Hyde Park