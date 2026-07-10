3 Early Rolling Stones Hits That Are Actually Covers

The Rolling Stones are known for writing a lot of their music. It’s Keith Richards and Mick Jagger who are the writers behind some of the band’s biggest hits, including “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”, “Honky Tonk Women”, and more. But not all of The Rolling Stones’ songs are original. These three early songs by The Rolling Stones were all hits, even though they are actually cover songs.

“Ain’t Too Proud To Beg”

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The Rolling Stones include “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” on their It’s Only Rock ’N Roll album. Written by Norman Whitfield and Edward Holland Jr., the song was first released by The Temptations in 1966. In 1974, The Rolling Stones released their own version of “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” as a single, becoming a Top 25 hit for them.

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“Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” says, “I know you wanna leave me / But I refuse to let you go / If I have to beg, plead for sympathy / I don’t mind, ’cause it means that much to me / Ain’t too proud to beg, sweet darlin’ / Please don’t leave me, don’t you go / Ain’t too proud to plead, baby, baby / Please don’t leave me, don’t you go.”

Interestingly, Rick Astley also released a version of this song in 1988.

“Little Queenie”

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“Little Queen” is written by Chuck Berry, who first released the song in 1959 on his Berry Is On Top album. In 1971, The Rolling Stones released a live version of the song on their Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out! The Rolling Stones in Concert record.

A song about having a crush, “Little Queenie” says, “Meanwhile, I was thinking / She’s in the mood / No need to break it / I got the chance / I ought to take it / She can dance / We can make it / Come on queenie / Let’s shake it.”

“Going To A Go-Go”

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“Going To A Go-Go” was first released by The Miracles, a Motown group that featured Smokey Robinson as the lead singer. Robinson wrote “Going To A Go-Go” with fellow band members Pete Moore, Bobby Rogers, and Marv Tarplin. Released by The Miracles in 1965, “Going To A Go-Go” became a Top 5 hit for them.

In 1982, The Rolling Stones put their own spin on “Going To A Go-Go”. Their version appears on their live album, Still Life, becoming a Top 25 hit for them. Still Life also includes their cover of “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)” by The Temptations.

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