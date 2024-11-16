3 Electronic Songs From the 1990s That Are Perfect To Dance To

The 1990s was one of the most eclectic, lush decades for music. From rap to boy bands, from grunge to alternative rock music, the decade was rife with choice. And one of those genres that popped up in the era was also electronic music. It was the age of experimentation and music fans were the beneficiary of all that work.

Here below, we wanted to explore three electronic songs from three different artists that made a splash in the time period. Not only that, these songs make for perfect tunes to get your feet flying and your shoulders shimmying. Indeed, these are three electronic music songs from the 1990s that are perfect to dance to.

“Praise You” by Fatboy Slim from You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby (1999)

One of the most popular dance songs from the decade arrived at the very end of it. This song from the British-born producer and DJ Fatboy Slim was a popular radio song and found its way often on the MTV program Total Request Live. It’s a song that just oozes energy. It’s lush and offers a rapid beat. The song’s vocals seem to fill your ears with melody and body with inspiration. Indeed, on the track, listeners hear,

We’ve come a long, long way together

Through the hard times and the good

I have to celebrate you, baby

I have to praise you like I should

We’ve come a long, long way together

Through the hard times and the good

I have to celebrate you, baby

I have to praise you like I should

“Barbie Girl” by Aqua from Aquarium (1997)

While this song was originally released by the Danish-Norwegian dance-pop band Aqua in 1997, it earned a much-deserved resurgence more than 25 years later when the Barbie movie hit theaters in 2023 and brought about all things pink for audiences. But even without the film, the song stands on its own two feet as it gets you shaking and fluttering on the dance floor. Lead vocalist Lene Nystrøm sings cheekily,

I’m a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic

You can brush my hair, undress me everywhere

Imagination, life is your creation

I’m a blonde bimbo girl in a fantasy world

Dress me up, make it tight, I’m your dolly

You’re my doll, rock’n’roll, feel the glamour in pink

Kiss me here, touch me there, hanky panky

“Rhythm Is a Dancer” by Snap! from The Madman’s Return (1992)

Dancing is literally in the name of this electronic track. Indeed, this tune, which hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, was made by the German-born band Snap! to get you moving. With big electronic drums and oozing synths, the song’s lead vocalist Thea Austin inspires you to get out of your chair, grab your favorite dance partner, and cut up any rug in your way. On the energetic track, Austin offers,

Rhythm is a dancer, it’s a soul’s companion

You can feel it everywhere

Lift your hands and voices, free your mind and join us

You can feel it in the air

Oh-oh, it’s a passion

Oh-oh, you can feel it in the air

Oh-oh, it’s a passion

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh

