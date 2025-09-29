3 Electronic Alt-Rock Songs From the 90s That Just Feel Nostalgic

In the 1990s, amid the acoustic guitar revolution, grunge, rap music, and many other styles, there was a sound that rose to prominence and stuck around perhaps longer than anyone could have imagined. Electronic music—specifically electronic alt-rock—was a major force in the latter half of the decade. Want proof? We have it!

We wanted to highlight three songs from the decade that were both huge hits and electronic-based. Three tunes that brought the energy and the heft. Three songs we get wistful listening to even today! Indeed, these are three electronic alt-rock songs from the 90s that feel nostalgic.

“Firestarter” by The Prodigy from ‘The Fat Of The Land’ (1996)

In the mid-to-late 90s, when Prodigy hit the scene, it was like a bomb went off. Who WERE these guys? WHERE did they come from? And who were they raging against? Whatever the answers to those questions were, the point was this: the Prodigy was unstoppable. A train running down the tracks at full speed, powered by robot bones.

“Praise You” by Fatboy Slim from ‘You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby’ (1999)

While the Prodigy made electronic music that ripped your guts out and replaced them with robot parts, this song from Fatboy Slim uplifts and makes you feel as if you’re at a dance club in the heavens. With beats that buoy your soul and lyrics that make you feel all warm inside, the electronic track is one that gets your booty shaking before you even realize it. We love to dive back into the sounds again and again!

“Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?” by Moby from ‘Play’ (1999)

Moby’s 1999 LP, Play, is a masterpiece, a masterclass in production, tone, mood, and vibe. Take this song, for example. It’s electronic production blends with soulful vocal samples. The whole thing comes together around a hopeful yet sad piano line. Moby has brought you into a tornado, except your entire life is swirling around you. You can see it all with clarity, and you can touch it.

Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images