3 Elton John Collaborations That Helped Define His Storied Career

Elton John has always been the kind of man to defy what others expected of him, and that’s evident in his over six-decade career. He’s popped out hit after hit, most of the time on his own. However, the “Rocket Man” hitmaker has collaborated with quite a few musicians during his time in the spotlight. These three Elton John collaborations are some of his best and most career-defining.

1. Kiki Dee

We can’t have a list of the best Elton John collaborations without including Miss Kiki Dee! This collab with the English pop singer was a major win for his career. He was already climbing the charts with multiple #1 hits at the time, but the duo’s song “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” became one of their most beloved songs of all time.

2. Ray Charles

“Sorry Seems to Be The Hardest Word” is without a doubt one of Elton John’s saddest songs in his repertoire, and the accompanying vocals and piano prowess of the late great Ray Charles certainly had a hand in that. It’s a stripped-down, simple song with excellent storytelling and rich, emotional lyrics. It was a hit, and it’s still loved today.

3. Britney Spears

This collab is much more recent than previous entries, but it’s still a career-defining moment! John collaborated with a now-free-from-conservatorship Britney Spears for a new rendition of “Tiny Dancer” called “Hold Me Closer”. It’s a top-notch pop track, and it’s one of the first songs we’ve gotten to hear without Spears’ “baby voice” that made up much of her previous music. She sounds free, and John’s vocals sound pretty good, too. Even with the AutoTune.

