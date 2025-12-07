3 Essential CBGB Punk Albums That Any Self-Respecting Punk Must Hear

Many would consider the New York City club, CBGB, to be the hot spot in the 1970s where American punk rockers and new wave artists came to fame. While the club has sadly closed down as of 2006, that place lives on in the hearts of the punks who got to experience it way back when, as well as a new generation that is keeping the genre alive. If you want to relive the heyday of CBGB and the early years of punk rock, check out the following three albums.

Videos by American Songwriter

‘Young, Loud And Snotty’ by Dead Boys

This 1977 classic punk rock album is a bit on the underrated side, in my opinion, when compared to the most well-remembered albums of its era. Still, this debut album from American punk band Dead Boys is on another level. It’s absolutely essential listening for anyone who wants to get into the early years of punk. Though, this record wasn’t exactly ignored when it first dropped. Young, Loud And Snotty made it all the way to the Billboard 200 in 1977 at No. 189. The track “Hey Little Girl” was recorded live at CBGB.

‘Marquee Moon’ by Television

There’s no way I’d leave Television off this list. Marquee Moon occupies a musical space somewhere between post-punk and punk rock, with new wave and art punk elements that are hard to ignore. And those elements make the album even better. I don’t know if there is a hookier punk album in existence. This 1977 record is still such a fun experience with each and every listen. Shortly before recording this album, Television enjoyed a residency at CBGB with Patti Smith.

‘Suicide’ by Suicide

A stark name for a stark album (and band), Suicide by Suicide is one hell of a debut album. Released in late 1977, this synth-punk work remains one of the most beloved albums of that very year. Though, when it first dropped, it did not get much love in the US and failed to chart at all. But with some attention across the pond and some time to simmer in the minds of listeners, this album has since been considered one of the greatest works of the 1970s. The reissue bonus disc of Suicide features several songs recorded live at CBGB, and I recommend the reissue if you really want to get into one of the best punk albums of all time.

Photo by Roberta Bayley/Redferns