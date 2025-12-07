3 Country Songs From 2016 That Will Soothe a Broken Heart

Country music has songs for every life situation, from celebrations to sorrow. But the genre especially has songs for someone who is going through a breakup. These three country songs from 2016 will soothe any broken heart.

“Came Here To Forget” by Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton knew a lot about getting over a broken heart when he released “Came Here To Forget”. Written by Craig Wiseman and Deric Ruttan, the song is on Shelton’s If I’m Honest album. At the time, Shelton was dating Gwen Stefani. The two bonded over their shared heartache. Shelton split from his wife, Miranda Lambert, while Stefani’s marriage to Gavin Rossdale had also ended.

“Came Here To Forget” is about two people who are both dealing with their own heartache, ultimately finding comfort in being together. The song begins with, “Girl, you’re getting over him, and I’m getting over her / The eyes have it made, ain’t gotta say a word / Misery loves company, that’s why it’s you and me / Buying each other drinks, back at the bar, as thick as thieves / Stealing these little sips / Doing our best to make the best of the worst of it.”

“I’ve had a lot of music over the years. But I don’t think I’ve ever had a song before that’s such a direct look into my life,” Shelton says (via Songfacts). “That’s why I’m so excited about this particular song.”

“Somewhere On A Beach” by Dierks Bentley

Getting over a breakup doesn’t have to be all heartache and sad songs, as Dierks Bentley’s “Somewhere On A Beach” proves. Written by Michael Tyler, Jaron Boyer, Alexander Palmer, Dave Kuncio, and Josh Mirenda, the song is on Bentley’s Black album. Nine years later, it remains one of Bentley’s most successful singles.

“Somewhere On A Beach” is about a man who is living it up after his girlfriend broke up with him. The humorous tune says, “I’m somewhere on a beach / Sippin’ somethin’ strong / Got a new girl, she got it goin’ on / We drink all day, and party all night / I’m way too gone to have you on my mind / She got a body, and she’s naughty / And she got me like you ain’t never got me / I ‘m gettin’ sun, gettin’ some, and I ain’t slept in a week / Yeah, I’m somewhere on a beach.”

“Peter Pan” by Kelsea Ballerini

“Peter Pan” is Kelsea Ballerini’s third single, and third consecutive No. 1 hit. Written by Ballerini, along with Forest Glen Whitehead and Jesse Lee, the song is on Ballerini’s debut The First Time album.

“Peter Pan” gave fans a glimpse of how forthright Ballerini would be willing to go in her career. The song says, “You’re just a lost boy, with your head up in the clouds / You’re just a lost boy, never keep your feet on the ground / Always gonna fly away / Just because you know you can / Never gonna learn there’s no such place / As Neverland, you don’t understand / You’ll never grow up / You’re never gonna be a man / Peter Pan.”

