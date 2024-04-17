3 Essential Heart Deep Cuts All Fans Should Know

Heart is the kind of rock band that you never forget, with tracks like “Crazy On You” and “Barracuda” standing the test of time and influencing other rock bands for decades. However, there are some lesser-known songs that even megafans may not remember. Let’s refresh your memory with a few Heart deep cuts.

1. “Tell It Like It Is”

This 1980 cover of a song by Aaron Neville (written by Lee Diamond and George Davis) revived a classic song that hadn’t gotten much attention in over a decade. Heart’s take on the track was more rock and roll and a little less R&B, but it was well-received and climbed to #8 on the Hot 100.

Ann Wilson’s vocal prowess added a softer, more feminine perspective to the song, while Nancy Wilson’s passionate guitar-playing skills gave it a hard rock edge.

2. “Nada One”

This is a Heart deep cut that fans of 1970s folk music might just remember. The 1978 album Dog & Butterfly is considered one of Heart’s folkier albums, and the track “Nada One” is no exception. This is one of the band’s best ballads, but it didn’t get much attention when its respective album was released.

3. “White Lightning And Wine”

“White Lightning And Wine” is one of the tracks from Heart’s debut album Dreamboat Annie that never got a single release. It’s a fan favorite with a bluesy vibe and lyrics that describe the excitement of life’s taboo pleasures. Even though it didn’t get much love when it was released, Ann and Nancy play it often at their shows to this very day.

