Don’t Stop Believin’: Journey Greatest Hits Album Reaches Rare Milestone

Arena rock legends Journey are still going strong after half a century. Drop by any karaoke bar and you’ll hear a medley of their greatest hits: “Any Way You Want It,” “Lights,” “Wheel in the Sky.” The timelessness of these tracks likely contributed to the “Don’t Stop Believin'” stars’ latest milestone. Journey’s 1988 Greatest Hits compilation recently joined an exclusive club.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Don’t Stop Believin'”: Journey Notches How Many Weeks on the Billboard 200?

Multiple outlets reported Wednesday (April 17) that Journey’s Greatest Hits has entered its 800th week on the Billboard 200.

I love Journey and Steve Perry is always that band for me! — darkstrm01 (@JohnZatt1482) April 17, 2024

The “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin'” artists are only the third-ever musical act to achieve this feat, and they are among legends. Pink Floyd joined the club in 2012 with their 1973 opus Dark Side of the Moon. The late Bob Marley arrived there last September with his 1984 compilation album Legend.

Metallica is also jockeying for its place in history, as their 1991 self-titled record has spent 746 weeks on the list. Creedence Clearwater Revival reached the 600-week (non-consecutive) in August 2022 with Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits.

Journey’s Greatest Hits debuted on the Billboard 200 on Dec. 3, 1988. The LP peaked at No. 10 on Feb. 11, 1989.

The compilation record sports two Top 5 hits, “Open Arms” and “Who’s Crying Now.” Journey’s Greatest Hits compilation also includes four Top 10 hits and three Top 20 tracks.

“Don’t Stop Believin” Reaches Its Own Milestone

“Don’t Stop Believin'” is arguably Journey’s most recognizable hit. Who among us hasn’t joined a room full of people in crooning, Some’ll win, some’ll lose / Some were born to sing the blues?

Last month, Forbes named the 1981 single — off Escape, the band’s seventh studio album — as its “Biggest Song Of All Time.” And, well… former Journey frontman Steve Perry couldn’t believe it.

[RELATED: Steve Perry Era Journey Songs That Are Impossible Not To Sing Along To]

“I was so emotionally stunned,” Perry wrote in a March 20 Instagram post.

He continued, “To be part of such a moment as this made me reflect on my parents. By that I mean, though I lost them both years ago, I was so happy for them because they are truly the reason this is happening. My dad was a singer and both of them were very musical. So on behalf of my Mom and Dad, I thank every one of you for so many years of support.”

Featured image by Rob Loud/Getty Images for Journey