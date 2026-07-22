3 Essential Psychedelic Rock Albums From the 1960s That Pushed the Limits

These essential psychedelic rock albums pushed the boundaries of music. It was impossible to escape the influence of these records in the 1960s. Today, they stand as emblems of their era: tentpole moments that defined what psychedelic was. Revisit these albums from three different heavyweight artists to be reminded of this sub-genre’s unique appeal.

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‘Are You Experienced’ — The Jimi Hendrix Experience

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When it comes to psychedelic rockers, Jimi Hendrix is one of the first who comes to mind. This guitarist is considered a foundational figure in this sub-genre, using his singular skill on his instrument to bend the genre to his will. Without Hendrix’s Are You Experienced?, psychedelia might never have taken off the way it did in the 1960s.

Among the tracks on this seminal album is the seminal “Purple Haze”. This track was deeply inspirational to Hendrix’s fellow rockers. Even today, it feels fresh and new: an era-defining song from an artist unafraid to push boundaries.

‘The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn’ — Pink Floyd

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Released in the same year, Pink Floyd’s The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn was equally formative for psychedelic rock. This unrepeatable classic is a testament to Syd Barrett’s leadership, no matter how short-lived that proved to be.

For the time that he was fit to helm this legendary band, he proved his talent. This album marries near-childlike lyrics with psychedelic melodies. Plenty of other bands followed in Pink Floyd’s footsteps with this record, reshaping the rock landscape.

‘Surrealistic Pillow’ — Jefferson Airplane

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This Jefferson Airplane album defined the sound of the Summer of Love. The highlights from the record, “Somebody To Love” and “White Rabbit”, were era-defining to say the least, delighting and invigorating the counterculture.

Leaning heavily into the drug-fueled ethos behind this sub-genre, bandmate Grace Slick once said, “[Our parents] read us all these stories where you’d take some kind of chemical and have a great adventure. Alice In Wonderland is blatant; she gets literally high, too big for the room, while the caterpillar sits on a psychedelic mushroom smoking opium. In The Wizard Of Oz, they land in a field of opium poppies, wake up and see this Emerald City. Peter Pan? Sprinkle some white dust-c*caine-on your head and you can fly.”

The hallucinatory visuals on this record became standard in psychedelia, although not everyone could pull it off as well. With the use of trippy inspirations like Alice In Wonderland and other out-of-the-box references, Jefferson Airplane was able to launch psychedelia into the collective consciousness.

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