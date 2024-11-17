3 Eternal James Brown Songs That Will Leave You Dancing, Sweating, and Panting

James Brown was the hardest working man in show business. Born on May 3, 1933, in Barnwell, South Carolina, Brown passed away on Christmas Day 2006 in Atlanta. In between, he changed music. Many of the songs he released have since become essential records for hip-hop beats. He proved that sweating on stage and dancing feverishly could captivate. And he brought an unparalleled work ethic to the world of pop music.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to explore three tracks from the artist that showcase his social import, his talent for writing songs, and the simple magnetism that had him at the top of pop culture for decades. Indeed, these are three eternal James Brown soul songs that will leave you dancing, sweating, and panting.

[RELATED: Previously Unheard James Brown Song “We Got to Change” Released]

“Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag” (Single, 1965)

This stand-alone single from James Brown and his group The Famous Flames, this song, which hit No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, has gone on to live forever. It shows up in TV commercials, series, and movies regularly, including Face Off and The Simpsons. The track also earned Brown his first Grammy Award for Best Rhythm & Blues Recording. It was an early funk hit in the genre and is all about having a new style or flair. Indeed, on the tune, Brown sings,

Come here sister, Papa’s in the swing

He ain’t too hip, about that new breed babe

He ain’t no drag

Papa’s got a brand new bag

Come here mama, and dig this crazy scene

He’s not too fancy, but his line is pretty clean

He ain’t no drag

Papa’s got a brand new bag

“Please, Please, Please,” from Please Please Please (1958)

A beseeching song written by Brown and his group The Famous Flames, this track hit No. 6 on the Billboard R&B charts upon its release. It was released on Brown’s debut LP of the same name and the single was actually unleashed into the world a couple of years before the record was issued. As far as the song’s lyrics, they have Brown begging for his love not to leave him. She broke his heart, he sings, but still she doesn’t have to leave him. The song, though, is not dour or down-tempo. It’s rife with energy and verve. And on it, Brown sings,

Please, please, please, please me (You don’t have to go)

Baby please, baby please, please me (You don’t have to go)

Baby please, baby please don’t go (You don’t have to go)

Don’t go, I said baby, don’t baby

I love you so (You don’t have to go)

Baby, you know you broke my heart when you went away (You don’t have to go)

I said, I said, I said I’ll see you some other day (You don’t have to go)

I said, baby, baby, please, don’t go (You don’t have to go)

Don’t go, no baby, no baby

I love you so (You don’t have to go)

“It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” from It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World (1966)

On the face of it, this song could be controversial. But what Brown attempts to do is display roles men and women have in society. Men often do the construction or the planning, but it’s women who make life worth living. They bring beauty and joy to the world. And for anyone who has ever walked into a bachelor pad apartment, that’s clear. Most men don’t even know plants or drapes exist until gals show them. Of course, the song is at times a bit oversimplified. But the point that Brown presents in 1966 is clear. On the tune, which hit No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, he sings,

This is a man’s world, this is a man’s world

But it wouldn’t be nothing, nothing without a woman or a girl

You see, man made the cars to take us over the road

Man made the train to carry the heavy load

Man made electric light to take us out of the dark

Man made the boat for the water, like Noah made the ark

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images