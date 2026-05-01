3 Songs From the 1950s With Vocal Tracks and Lyrics That I Still Don’t Understand to This Day

These songs from the 1950s have lyrics that are pretty difficult to understand. That doesn’t change the fact that these tunes were earworm hits back in the day. And, honestly, some of them were even meant to be unintelligible. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Louie Louie” by Richard Berry (1957)

This song is best known by The Kingsmen’s version in 1963. But the OG tune features some particularly muddy lyrics that are hard to understand from just listening to the song alone. “Louie Louie” has stood the test of time, though. Berry’s original version from 1957 deserves as much love as the powerhouse covers that went on to chart. And there are hundreds of covers of this song out there. That’s a testament to Berry’s songwriting talent as an icon of 1950s R&B music.

“Be-Bop-A-Lula” by Gene Vincent (1956)

Rockabilly songs from this era were known for their slurred vocal delivery, and that reverb certainly didn’t help in making this Gene Vincent song more intelligible. What is a “Be-Bop-A-Lula” and what does it mean? Who knows? All we really know is that the phrase and its many iterations were common in 1940s jazz music. In the end, this is still a solid song, one that became quite a hit for Gene Vincent and His Blue Caps back in 1956. “Be-Bop-A-Lula” peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard pop chart.

“Get A Job” by The Silhouettes (1957)

“Get A Job” by The Silhouettes is a classic doo-wop song, one with lyrics that are very intentionally meant to be unintelligible. Much of the genre’s best songs used vocalizations to drive their melodies, and those vocalizations usually weren’t made up of real words. This entry on our list of songs from the 1950s with unintelligible lyrics was a hit back in 1957. It peaked at No. No. 1 on the Billboard pop and R&B songs charts by the following year. You’ve likely heard this song in countless movie soundtracks, including American Graffiti from 1973, Stand By Me from 1986, and Trading Places from 1983. It’s a total classic!

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