3 Times Iconic Musicians Surprised Fans by Busking on the Streets: Bruce Springsteen, Sting, and More

Busking—A timeless tactic musicians use to play and get their name out there. Most musicians do this to stop doing it, to go to bigger, better, and brighter stages. So, when one makes it to the next level, they very rarely go back to humbly playing on the street for some spare money. However, a couple of musicians have seemingly enjoyed the practice. They seemed to have enjoyed it so much that once they made it big, they actually went back to busking on occasion.

Videos by American Songwriter

The why behind their reason sits between them and their passion for music. Nonetheless, when larger-than-life musicians spontaneously pop up on the street it is an invaluable vehicle to see these figures in a new light. No stage, no intricate production or edited sound, it is purely them, their voice, and their instrument. That being so, these three iconic musicians took to the street after their careers took launch.

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen’s music and persona all seem to be inspired by the people and made for the people. There are few things about his disposition and music that come across as ingenuine or phony. Thus, when he started playing music with some random street musician in Copenhagen, it just bolstered that idea even further.

In his impromptu street session, Springsteen played “I’m on Fire,” “The River,” and “Dancing in the Dark.” By playing them on the street acoustically, the quality of the song’s lyrics and arrangements prove that they can be played in any fashion and any setting. To some people, this video might make them think that Springsteen is meant to play all of his sets acoustically.

Bono

Bono has busked so often that people in Dublin seem to keep an eye open for his spontaneous pop-up shows. Matter of fact, in 2021, Bono performed a show in front of Dublin’s infamous St Patrick’s Cathedral. However, that was highly commercialized and produced. So, it was certainly not one of his more intimate and raw street sessions.

However, 11 years ago, Bono and fellow Irish musician, Glen Hansard, took to Ireland’s Grafton Street and performed a surprise set for the unknowing fans. The performance is a true testament to how music and Bono breed solidarity in people from all different walks of life.

Sting

Even though many of his gorilla performances possibly don’t seem all that gorilla thanks to their usage of speakers and mics, Sting has still taken to the streets quite a few times to share his music with the public. His most notable busking performance is when he took to the streets of NYC to perform his hit, “Englishman In New York.”

Again, this busking session is quite decadent and elaborate and was part of The Early Show. Though comparatively, this is Sting in the wild as most of his other performances include packed-out private venues. Between interacting with fans and playing alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Sting elevated the definition of the age-old practice.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images