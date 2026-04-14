3 Songs From the 1960s That Instantly Transport You Back to Your First Car

If you were a teen or young adult in the 1960s, that was likely the decade in which you purchased your very first car. There’s something so nostalgic about one’s first car. And that nostalgia has less to do with the car itself and more to do with all of the experiences one has driving through life. I’ll be that if you picked up your first ride in the 1960s, at least one of the following car songs might just transport you back in time.

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“Mustang Sally” by Wilson Pickett (1966)

How about a little bit of R&B goodness for those who once owned a Mustang in the 1960s? “Mustang Sally” was originally written and recorded by Mack Rice in 1965. However, it became more popular after Wilson Pickett covered the track just one year later. Rice’s version was a No. 15 hit on the R&B charts, but Pickett’s version made it all the way to No. 6 and No. 23 on the pop charts. The song was also popular in the UK and Canada. As of 2000, this version of the song has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

“Little Deuce Coupe” by The Beach Boys (1963)

The Beach Boys recorded a surprising number of songs about cars, and they also produced a whole album about cars back in 1963. Little Deuce Coupe is the band’s definitive hot rod rock record. It is also considered by many to be one of the earliest examples of a concept album that touches the rock genre. The title track is an ode to the 1932 Ford Model 18. A bit vintage and flashy for many 60s kids’ first car, but it might make you feel nostalgic all the same. “Little Deuce Coupe” peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“GTO” by Ronny & The Daytonas (1964)

This John Buck Wilkin-penned tune was first recorded as the debut single for Wilkin’s band, Ronny & The Daytonas, in 1964. A classic rock and roll tune among car songs, “GTO” was the title track of the band’s debut album. If you had and loved a Pontiac GTO, this tune will take you back to your youth in a heartbeat. “GTO” ended up becoming a No. 4 hit on the Hot 100 chart.

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