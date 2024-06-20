3 Eternal Songs by John Denver that Have Stood the Test of Time

Whether playing a Christmas show with the Muppets or playing in front of thousands with an acoustic guitar, John Denver knew how to captivate and soothe. It’s like his audience was fresh bread and he was the butter. For the Roswell, New Mexico-born artist, delivering music in a way that felt fresh and yet classic at the same time was the draw.

And along the way, Denver released some songs that have lived on well past his short 53 years on the planet. Here below, we wanted to explore three such songs that have stood the test of time. A trio of tunes that, well, are simply eternal.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” from Poems, Prayers & Promises (1971)

Written by the trio of Bill Danoff, Taffy Nivert, and John Denver, this song is a country classic. It almost seems like no human being could have written it. Rather, it was plucked from some divine scripture or the clouds. Nevertheless, this tune, which has been covered countless times, hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 the year it was released. It has since gone Platinum and been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. On the track, which celebrates rural areas and the state of West Virginia, Denver sings,

Almost heaven, West Virginia

Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah River

Life is old there, older than the trees

Younger than the mountains, growin’ like a breeze

Country roads, take me home

To the place I belong

West Virginia, mountain mama

Take me home, country roads

“Thank God I’m a Country Boy” from Back Home Again (1974)

A lively track propelled by hand claps, Denver’s energized voice, and a jovial fiddle, this song celebrates the rural farm life. Denver, whose name recalls a city, preferred the natural surroundings—a river, some green grass, the mountains. With acoustic guitars to bolster the opening instrumentation, Denver soars on the song written by John Martin Sommers, creating an anthem for those who enjoy the country living he helped put into popular culture. On the track, he sings,

Well life on the farm is kinda laid back

Ain’t much an old country boy like me can’t hack

It’s early to rise, early in the sack

I thank God I’m a country boy

Well a simple kinda life never did me no harm

A raisin’ me a family and workin’ on the farm

My days are all filled with an easy country charm

Thank God I’m a country boy

“Leaving on a Jet Plane” from Rhymes & Reasons (1969)

Along with the natural world, Denver loved planes. Particularly, he loved flying them. Sadly, that’s how he passed away, in a plane crash on October 12, 1997. But on this song, which he wrote, Denver got to highlight his love while also writing a mournful tune about departure. He originally wrote it in 1966 and it was called then “Babe I Hate to Go.” He shared it on his debut demo John Denver Sings. But it was later released on his debut LP Rhymes & Reasons in 1969. Around that same time, it was also covered by the famed folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary. On the lamenting song, Denver sings,

All my bags are packed

I’m ready to go

I’m standin’ here outside your door

I hate to wake you up to say goodbye

But the dawn is breakin’

It’s early morn

The taxi’s waitin’

He’s blowin’ his horn

Already I’m so lonesome

I could die

So kiss me and smile for me

Tell me that you’ll wait for me

Hold me like you’ll never let me go

‘Cause I’m leavin’ on a jet plane

Don’t know when I’ll be back again

Oh babe, I hate to go

Photo by Tony Russell/Redferns