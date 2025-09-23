3 Famous Actors Who Discreetly Released Albums (And You Absolutely Need To Hear Them)

If you’re a creative, no matter what your line of work is, you probably dabble in a few different art forms. For the following three masterful and accomplished actors, those “different art forms” involve music in some capacity. In fact, they’ve each released musical albums, and these actors really proved that they are, at the very least, double threats. Let’s take a look, shall we? I have to admit, I’m very impressed by these musical works.

Videos by American Songwriter

Jackie Chan

He’s an accomplished actor, a daredevil stuntman, and a skilled martial artist. You can add “musician” to that list, too. Jackie Chan is fairly well-known for his work in Cantonese pop music. He released a number of pop albums through the years, starting in the mid-1980s. His last release was the 2018 effort I Am Me. Chan also performed and recorded a number of theme songs for film and television, from The Young Master to Police Story to Mulan. Jackie Chan might have killer fists, but he also has killer pipes!

Joe Pesci

Joe Pesci is best known for his roles in blockbuster films like Goodfellas from 1990 and The Irishman from 2019, and countless other classic films. Outside of being one of the most well-known actors around, Pesci has also dabbled in music with some success. He has recorded three studio albums, the most recent being Pesci… Still Singing from 2019.

I have to admit, I’m impressed by Pesci’s singing ability. And according to lore, Pesci originally started out as a musician, playing guitar in bands like Joey Dee And The Starliters before making it big in comedy and acting.

Kevin Bacon

This is probably the most well-known example of actors who have released musical albums on our list, and for good reason. Kevin Bacon formed a band with his brother, Michael Bacon, in 1995 called The Bacon Brothers. They continue to produce absolutely stellar music today, and their latest release is the country-meets-folk-rock record Ballad Of The Brothers from 2024.

The Bacon Brothers have released 10 studio albums thus far. And according to the bros themselves, they had been playing music together since they were children. Sometimes, forming a band with family just works out beautifully.

Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images