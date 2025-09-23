3 Forgotten Guitar Solos That Are as Great as the Classics

There is a select group of guitar solos that have stood the test of time. They continually pop up in “best of” lists and have long captured the imagination of burgeoning guitarists. But the praise for these solos leads to other, equally great solos being forgotten. Below, revisit three impressive guitar solos you forgot existed.

“Tuesday’s Gone” – Lynyrd Skynyrd

The solo in Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s “Tuesday’s Gone” gets overshadowed by the more popular solo in “Free Bird.” And it’s understandable. The solo in “Free Bird” takes over the entire back half of this song, and it’s flashy guitar work to boot. Conversely, the “Tuesday’s Gone” solo focuses more on stunning melodic work, making it less memorable, but arguably more beautiful.

Gary Rossington shows total mastery of his instrument here, expounding on the central melody in this song. It’s not a solo that can be described as “face-melting,” but there is a softer side to the guitar that Rossington makes good use of here.

“I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man” – Prince

Prince was an underrated guitar god. While he got some of his dues in that department, many classic rock fans leave him out of the conversation with some of his contemporaries. However, it’s hard to deny how talented he was on guitar when you hear a solo like the one in “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man.”

“Purple Rain” is undoubtedly Prince‘s most iconic solo, but that doesn’t mean it’s in a league of its own. “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man” is a fun-loving, guitar-heavy track that you couldn’t possibly sit still during. Prince uses the energy of this song to launch himself into an equally jubilant solo. It may not have the iconography of “Purple Rain,” but it’s just as impressive.

“I’m So Afraid” (live) – Fleetwood Mac

There are several solos in the live version of Fleetwood Mac’s “I’m So Afraid.” In each, Lindsey Buckingham delivers raw passion and a hint of something sinister. This song’s languorous, haunting vibe draws the listener in. It reads like something from the Peter Green era of the band, but Buckingham penned it. The guitarist wrote many stellar songs for the group, but this is the most underrated.

Buckingham gives this solo his all, obscuring everyone else on stage. You’re certainly not paying attention to any of his bandmates during this solo. The spotlight was on Buckingham, and he more than delivered.

