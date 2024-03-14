3 Stars Who Were Rejected by ‘American Idol’

‘American Idol’ has found a plethora of talented singers across the show’s 20-plus seasons. It helped to launch the careers of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and several other heavy-weight acts. However, there have been a few talented artists who have fallen between the cracks and ultimately were rejected from the famed singing competition. Check out three such artists, below.

1. Maren Morris

Maren Morris has earned herself a versatile career. Her songwriting has landed her cuts in several genres and her own music continues to excite fans. However, ‘Idol’ wasn’t particularly keen on Morris. According to the “Humble Quest” singer, she was passed over after vying for the chance to be included on the lineup for the competition show.



“I think about all of the freaking talent shows I’ve tried out for in my life and I’m so glad I didn’t make any of them,” Morris once told Rolling Stone. “I was rejected from ‘The Voice.’ I was rejected from ‘American Idol’ — and I’m happier for it now.”

2. Kane Brown

Kane Brown also tried his hand at a couple of televised competition shows, including ‘American Idol.’ Despite his continued and singular success in the country space, he failed to impress the decision-makers on ‘Idol.’ “They didn’t need another Scotty McCreery,” Brown once told Billboard.

Brown later made his way to ‘The X Factor’ but quit the competition when felt he was being pushed in a direction he didn’t like. In the end, those two failed stints were but a blip in Brown’s ever-strengthening career.

3. Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton nearly missed the chance to be a featured artist on ‘American Idol.’ Though she made it in front of the celebrity judges, it wasn’t enough to give her a ticket to Hollywood.

Despite her rotten luck with the panel of industry tastemakers, she has found her own path to success. Her career continues to level up with each passing year–no ‘Idol’ fame required.

