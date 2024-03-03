Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight? How to Watch Season 22, Episode 3

Since the show first aired back in 2002, American Idol has helped shape the careers of many aspiring singers. There was Carrie Underwood, Jordan Sparks, Ruben Studdard, and the original winner Kelly Clarkson. With two episodes already airing, judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry have already met some of the aspiring artists hoping to carve their name into American Idol history. Marking Katy Perry’s last season on the show, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and how to watch it.

For starters, episode three of American Idol airs tonight on ABC. Kicking off season 22 last week, the show aired two episodes of auditions where fans got a chance to meet just a few of the singers who received a ticket to Hollywood. But receiving that golden ticket is just the first step as they must endure numerous rounds of eliminations in order to get a chance to stand at the finale. But for tonight, fans can tune in to ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. For those who might not have cable, new episodes of American Idol can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

‘American Idol’ Judges Meet Icon’s Granddaughter

Giving a taste of what fans should expect from season 22 of American Idol, judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Perry received the chance to hear Emmy Russell perform. While a contestant, Russell is the granddaughter of the famous Loretta Lynn. Speaking to the judges, Russell explained, “Growing up, I sang music my entire life. I just love writing. I’m 24 years old. Songwriter. I love music. I don’t really sing out as much anymore, but growing up, I sang on the road with — my grandma’s a country singer, so I grew up singing.”

As for Perry, she is soaking in her last season on American Idol. Just a few weeks ago, she announced her departure from the show on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She said at the time, “Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans. So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.”

Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

