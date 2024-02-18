Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight? How to Watch the Season 22 Premiere

Since first airing back in 2002, American Idol helped start the careers of numerous stars like Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, and the original American Idol Kelly Clarkson. And on Sunday, February 18, 2024, the hit show returns with the seasoned Ryan Seacrest hosting. As for the judges, they include Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry. Marking its 22nd season, here are all the details about when and where to watch American Idol.

Season 22 of American Idol will kick off on Sunday night starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Just the premiere, new episodes will drop every Sunday. While the best way to cheer on your favorite singers is to watch the show live, for those who might miss an episode, don’t worry, each episode will be available on demand the following day on Hulu.

For season 22, American Idol expanded their audition process by holding in-person and virtual auditions. Some of the cities the judges traveled to included Leesburg, Georgia, Nashville, Tennessee, Santa Barbara, California, and Tuskegee, Alabama. Thanks to a trailer for the new season, fans learned the show will also visit the judges’ hometowns.

Katy Perry Leaving ‘American Idol’

Besides welcoming a new class of contestants, season 22 of American Idol will mark the last season for Katy Perry. While enjoying the last seven seasons alongside Bryan and Richie, Perry is looking to get back to the studio and stage. Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel Live, the singer announced, “I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol. I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much. I know. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.” Perry later added, “It’s going to be a very, very exciting year, Jimmy, for all pop star girlies. Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspan.”

While not sharing all the plans she has for 2024, Perry will travel to Brazil to perform at the Rock in Rio music festival. But for now, fans can enjoy her last season on American Idol, airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

(Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)