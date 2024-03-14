Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Cody Johnson to Headline CMA Fest in 2024

The biggest festival in country music is back yet again, and this year’s lineup for CMA Fest is just as incredible (and long-winded) as you’d expect. Headliners for the main stage include Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The War And Treaty, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, and Jon Pardi. There will be an absolutely massive number of supporting artists as well, which include the likes of Larry Fleet, Lauren Watkins, Little Texas, Ben Chapman, Mae Estes, Jake Worthington, and many more. There will be over 200 artists performing this year!

CMA Fest 2024 will begin on Thursday, June 6 in Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium. Doors open at 10:00 am. The four-day fest will come to an end on Sunday, June 9 at around midnight.

General admission tickets are currently available through Ticketmaster and Stubhub. You might want to give Stubhub a try to see if you can find even cheaper tickets through the secondary ticketing platform. Plus, all purchases on Stubhub are protected by the FanProtect Program.

Both Ticketmaster and Stubhub will offer four-night passes and single-night passes. If you’re interested in finding out who will be playing on specific days, download the CMA Fest app. If you want to get down on trip packages and a variety of upgraded passes, check out the festival’s website.

This is going to be one of the biggest country music festivals of the year, and tickets will definitely not last long. Reserve your spot at CMA Fest 2024 right now!

Thursday, June 6 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium – Doors open at 10:00 am

Friday, June 7 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Saturday, June 8 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Sunday, June 9 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium – Doors close at midnight

