3 Famous Songs With Backstories We Could All Learn Major Life Lessons From

The making of these songs carries morals. They feature aspects in their backstories we could all stand to take to heart now and then. Whether they speak to the power of resilience, the meaning of companionship, or are massive comeback stories, these songs are, at their core, life lessons.

“Dancing In The Dark” — Bruce Springsteen

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Bruce Springsteen did not want to write “Dancing In The Dark”. The rocker had already completed many songs for the accompanying Born In The U.S.A. album. But manager Jon Landau had other opinions. He wanted a hit for the record, so he sent Springsteen back to the writers’ room. Perhaps begrudgingly, Springsteen sat down and produced one of the greatest songs in his career.

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“Dancing In The Dark” speaks to the notion that resilience pays off. Even if we don’t want to do something, powering through might be the better option. That’s the life lesson we can all learn from this rock song.

“Lean On Me” — Bill Withers

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Bill Withers was inspired to write “Lean On Me” after observing the community in Slab Fork, West Virginia. Once he moved to Los Angeles, he missed the close-knit family environment that the coal-mining town offered. Thus, the making of this song is a reminder to be there for your fellow man, based on the real actions of a real community.

This song is simple, but it carries a wealth of moral lessons. When we sing this song, we sing it as a mantra to be there for those around us. If we scale that up, it becomes a mantra for making the world a better place. Who doesn’t need that message every now and then?

“What’s Love Got To Do With It” — Tina Turner

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Tina Turner was nearly written off as a nostalgia act before “What’s Love Got To Do With It”. After that release, she was a certified icon with much left to offer. Talk about a comeback. Turner’s story at large, punctuated by this song, is that it’s never too late to get back up on your feet.

Lyrically, this song might not be about resilience, but the making of it certainly speaks to that. It’s impossible not to feel empowered by Turner’s late-career comeback. She was a testament to the notion that you’re never too old to make your dreams happen.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)