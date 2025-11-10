3 Female Folk Artists That Deserve Way More Recognition Today

Everyone knows about the greats like Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Pete Seeger, and others who propelled the folk movement in the 20th century. But what about the unsung heroes, the “deep cut” artists who don’t get quite as much recognition today? Many of those folk musicians were women. And I think the following female folk artists deserve more props for how they influenced the genre. And their stories are quite fascinating.

Videos by American Songwriter

Vashti Bunyan

Vashti Bunyan’s story is unique and incredibly fascinating. Back in the 1960s, Bunyan released her debut album and saw little in the way of commercial success. Obviously discouraged by this, Bunyan abandoned her music career and moved on. But when the 21st century came around, audiophiles discovered her decades-old work, and Bunyan gained a pretty substantial cult following.

She decided to give it another try and released two more albums, Lookaftering (2005) and Heartleap (2014), a whopping 35 years after she first tried and failed to make a place for herself in the music world. Lookaftering, specifically, is an absolutely gorgeous album that really changed Bunyan’s story for the better. I do love to see talented artists finally get the recognition they deserve.

Judee Sill

Judee Sill’s story is a sad one, and I wish she could have been afforded the love she deserved for her music while she was alive. Sill produced two critically-acclaimed folk albums in the early 1970s, but they somehow didn’t sell very well. Before Sill’s career could potentially really take off, she passed away in 1979 after struggling with substance abuse for much of her life.

Judee Sill was known as a “problem child” growing up, and she had been arrested multiple times as a teen for everything from violent fights to armed robbery. And yet, her music was unbelievably tender, soft, vulnerable, devotional, and spiritual. Heart Food from 1973 is essential listening.

Molly Drake

Molly Drake’s son, Nick Drake, became known as one of the greatest and yet most tortured artists of the early 1970s folk movement. Molly Drake makes it to our list of underrated female folk artists because she, too, was a talented musician. She was one who deserved just as much fame as her son. Though, it is worth noting that the younger Drake did not reach a broad audience until after he had passed away in 1974.

Molly Drake inspired her son’s love of music. The folk music she produced appeared to have just been recorded for hobby’s sake. The world didn’t really get to experience her music until her son’s work surged in popularity in the 21st century. A collection of her English folk recordings was released in 2007, over 50 years after they were recorded in the 1950s. Family Tree (2007) and Molly Drake (2013) are essential listening.

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images