Vince Gill Receives One of the CMA Awards’ Highest Honors

On Wednesday, November 19th, country music converges on the Bridgestone Arena to celebrate another historic year with the CMA Awards. With stars like Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson nominated for some of the night’s biggest awards, the ceremony promises a few upsets and more than enough performances. But among all the awards and tributes, the CMA Awards planned to honor the ongoing legacy of Vince Gill as he received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Unlike most awards, the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award went to a select few. Not awarded every year, only a few singers got the chance to hold it. First awarded to Nelson, it also went to Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Charley Pride, Kenny Rogers, George Strait, and Kris Kristofferson.

With the names listed above, it’s easy to see what a singer has to do to even be considered for the award. Not only shaping their own careers but also changing country music, each star became an influence on the entire genre. And now, the CMA Awards were ready to add Gill’s name to that prestigious list.

Vince Gill Labeled A “Vibrant Force” In Music

Offering a statement about presenting Gill with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Sarah Trahern, the chief executive officer for the CMAs, wrote, “Vince embodies the very best of what country music stands for. He’s a true trailblazer, one who gives back to the community, honors the roots of our genre, and even now continues to share his talent with fans across the globe.”

While Gill currently finds himself on the road with the Eagles for their residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, Trahern highlighted his accomplishments in country music. “As a Country Music Hall of Fame member, 18-time CMA Award winner, and former 12-time CMA Awards host, he remains a vibrant force in our industry, and we’re honored to celebrate an artist whose influence is so deeply woven into the fabric of our format.”

Don’t miss the 2025 CMA Awards, airing live on November 19th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)