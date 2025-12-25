3 Female Pop Stars Who Hit No. 1 in 1989 That We Can’t Get Enough Of

The end of the 1980s provided music fans with some incredible pop songs. Maybe it was the fact that the decade was ending and a new one was beginning, maybe it was just good timing. But whatever the reason, pop music fans in 1989 were treated to some top tracks. And it’s some of those offerings that we wanted to explore below.

Indeed, we wanted to explore three iconic releases from a trio of iconic women. These are three female pop stars we can’t get enough of who also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1989.

“Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler from ‘Beaches’ (1989)

While this song was first recorded by the artist Kamahl in 1982 for a country album, it was the big-voiced Bette Midler who made it a No. 1 song in the summer of 1989 when she recorded it for the Beaches soundtrack. Ever since then, the track has been used in powerful, moving moments. It is perfect backing music for any time one person wants to display a depth of adoration to another. Indeed, even the phrase “You are the wind beneath my wings” has become part of the cultural lexicon.

“Toy Soldiers” by Martika from ‘Martika’ (1989)

This track has to boast one of the most indelible choruses of the decade. In fact, the chorus is so drawing that rapper Eminem even sampled it for one of his songs in 2004. But Martika was there first, laying the tracks for the No. 1 song that seeps into your soul and lives in your bones. You can imagine these people falling, like toys, due to addiction. C*caine was a big part of the decade, and so many died from it unnecessarily.

“Miss You Much” by Janet Jackson from ‘Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814’ (1989)

If your brother was the best in the world at what he did, would you also choose to pursue that same endeavor? Well, that’s just what younger sister Janet Jackson did despite older brother Michael’s pop prowess. And in the end, well, Janet may have won the good-natured sibling rivalry. She was a huge pop star, earning 10 No. 1 singles on the Hot 100 over three decades. Is she the greatest pop star of all time? She’s certainly up there…

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images