3 Female Pop Stars You’ll Never Forget Who Hit No. 1 in 1991

In 1991, the pop music machine was in full force. Record executives saw what the 1980s meant to the genre, and they took it up to the next level. While rap music and grunge rock were making waves in the beginning of the 90s, so too were the bubblegum pop stars of the day. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below.

Videos by American Songwriter

We wanted to highlight three big-name pop stars from the decade who are impossible to forget. A trio of female pop stars who not only made waves in the early 90s but who garnered No. 1 hit singles in 1991. Indeed, these are three female pop stars you’ll never forget who hit No. 1 in 1991.

“Love Will Never Do (Without You)” by Janet Jackson from ‘Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814’ (1990)

It’s impossible to imagine that anyone from the same family as Michael Jackson would even approach his success in music, but that’s exactly what his younger sister Janet did. Boasting 10 No. 1 singles (Michael has 13), Janet was a dominant force in pop. And in 1991, she garnered one of her 10 No. 1 hits with the release of “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”. The song hit the top of the charts the week of January 19, proving Michael wasn’t the only star in his big family.

“All The Man That I Need” by Whitney Houston from ‘I’m Your Baby Tonight’ (1990)

Not to be outdone, Whitney Houston actually amassed 11 No. 1 songs throughout her career. And one of those 11 was “All The Man That I Need”. Released in 1990, the song hit the top spot in February of 1991 and then stayed there another week into March. With one of the biggest, brightest, most beloved singing voices of all time, Houston could read a military roll call and earn a Grammy Award. She was just that good.

“Rush Rush” by Paula Abdul from ‘Spellbound’ (1991)

Paula Abdul—what a career. The former Los Angeles Laker Girl parlayed her Showtime dancing career into one as a pop star in the 80s and 90s. In total, the starlet garnered six No. 1 songs throughout her career, including “Rush Rush” from her 1991 album, Spellbound. No one could have predicted her career, and yet, there it was, unfolding in all of its glamor. Come for the hit song, stay for young Keanu Reeves in the “Rush Rush” music video!

Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images