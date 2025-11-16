Is There a New Episode of ‘The Road’ Tonight (November 16, 2025)?

Giving the contestants little time to prepare, The Road kicked off only a few weeks ago, already proving to be one of the toughest competitions. Not only did the singers have to perform in front of Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, and Gretchen Wilson, but they also needed to win over the audience if they wanted to make it through to the next round. With several contestants already sent home, here are all the details about tonight’s episode, if it is new, and where to watch.

Not wanting to remotely slow down, The Road will once again take the stage tonight with a new episode. Continuing to perform at the Oklahoma Ranch, the remaining singers watched as both Jenny Tolman and Forrest McCurren struggled to win over the fans. For Tolman, both Shelton and Urban advised her to focus on her relationship with the microphone. They claimed it was difficult for some in the audience to hear her words.

Cassidy Daniels Emerges As Frontrunner On ‘The Road’

Moving on to McCurren, Urban offered some support, but it was clear he was the next to be eliminated. “Forrest, there’s a spirit and a vibe about you when you’re singing. It has to do with your delivery, your swag kind of thing. But we can only keep one of you. I think given that Forrest has been in the bottom three times, I don’t know if we can carry you through anymore.”

Not the outcome he was looking for, McCurren thanked the judges for the opportunity to introduce himself to the world. “Thank you all for letting me be a part of what you’re doing. This is more than I ever expected, truly. To make it here and to hear you talk about what I do, I would never have imagined it.”

With a new episode airing tonight, the remaining nine contestants will once again stand under the spotlight. And for Cassidy Daniels, she proved herself to be a top competitor when covering Chris Stapleton’s “I Think I’m In Love With You.” But with $250,000, a record contract, and a slot at the Stagecocach Country Music Festival up for grabs – every contestant knows that one misstep could send them home.

Don’t miss a new episode of The Road, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and available to stream the following day on Paramount+.

(Photo by Lauren “Lo” Smith/CBS via Getty Images)