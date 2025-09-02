3 Folk Musicians From the 1970s Who Have Been (Wrongfully) Swept Under the Rug

Fame, fortune, and folk music aren’t a trio that go hand in hand very often. Even if a folk musician is wildly talented and lyrically prophetic, the obscure and niche nature of the genre makes it hard for an artist to reach the same level as Bob Dylan or Joni Mitchell. In short, it’s rare for a folk musician to generate enormous commercial success.

Given this structural plight, some of the most talented voices, players, and writers in the genre have been forgotten and overshadowed by the genre’s giants. Though we are here to make sure they don’t stay that way. That being said, here are three folk musicians from the 1970s who have been (wrongfully) swept under the rug.

Judee Sill

Judee Sill generated a fanbase with the release of her debut self-titled album in 1971. Subsequently, Sill went on to release one more album in 1973 titled Heart Food. Like many folk artists, Sill acquired a tight-knit cult-following, but her career was tragically cut short when she passed away in 1979.

Some of Sill’s fairly notable, yet still obscure tracks include “Crayon Angels”, “The Kiss”, and “Jesus Was A Crossmaker”. Sill’s legacy exists in the tightest of corners and smallest of cracks, but as stated previously, she has a cult following. And that cult following seems to be the mere group who remember Sill’s work.

Sandy Denny

Sandy Denny‘s career was incredibly brief. Though in her brief career, Denny became an integral figure in the development of folk-rock thanks to her work with the bands Fairport Convention and Fotheringay. Denny’s legacy is mostly defined by her signature track “Who Knows Where the Time Goes?”

Denny’s catalog is expansive yet fairly undiscovered. However, her most notable song is undoubtedly her collaboration with Led Zeppelin on the song “The Battle Of Evermore“. As a matter of fact, Denny was one of the few guests Led Zeppelin incorporated into their music.

Nick Drake

Nick Drake‘s name and career never acquired much success during his lifetime. Which was rather short, as he died at 26 years old and only played professional music for roughly six years. Drake released his debut album in 1969 and then went on to release two more critically acclaimed bodies of work.

Despite releasing music in 1969, 1971, and 1972, Drake’s popularity didn’t grow until after his death in 1974. As of today, Drake is a highly respected figure in the contemporary folk world, and like many of his peers, has garnered a cult-following through his legacy. Though other than that, Drake is the true definition of a hidden gem, because only a special few know about this man’s talent.

