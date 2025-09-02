Keith Urban Jokingly Recalls “Awkward Moment” During His Stint Opening for Kenny Chesney

While there are several singing competitions offering a record deal and a cash prize, The Road looked to offer something entirely different – life experience. Scheduled to premiere on October 19th, The Road will take aspiring artists on tour with none other than Keith Urban. The contestant will get the chance to open for the country star at numerous venues. Although they will receive advice from Urban, contestants will also gain support from Blake Shelton and Gretchen Wilson. Having opened for singers in the past, Urban recently recalled the awkward moment when he took the stage before Kenny Chesney.

Videos by American Songwriter

Promoting the new show, Shelton and Urban sat down to recall a few fond memories when first starting out. For any hitmaker, they always remembered the ups and downs of stardom. But for Urban, his awkward moment surrounded becoming Entertainer of the Year. Shelton started the story, revealing, “My favorite thing I was gonna say was, Keith Urban was opening for Kenny Chesney, but then Keith Urban won Entertainer of the Year.”

With Chesney as the headliner, Urban watched his stardom hit new heights with the award. Even Shelton joked, “You know you’re kicking the headliner’s a** when you win Entertainer of the Year.”

[RELATED: Keith Urban Introduces Rising Star Scholarship to Inspire the Next Generation]

Why Keith Urban Wouldn’t Book Blake Shelton As An Opener

Not forgetting the moment, Urban laughed at the memory and even explained how he voted for Kenny when it came to Entertainer of the Year. “It was an awkward moment. Particularly given that I voted for Kenny!”

Chesney didn’t hold the award against Urban, and he continued to take him on tour. But now that Urban is a top name in country music, Shelton asked the singer to add him to his tour. “I wish you would book me.”

For fans who are already planning for an Urban/Shelton tour, the idea was nothing more than a dream. For Urban, he insisted, “Your fee’s gone up. Quite considerably. And your backstage rider’s insane.”

Offering a glimpse into the past, both Urban and Shelton also showcased the friendship and laughter that promises to fill The Road with as many good times as great performances. Don’t miss The Road, airing on October 19th on CBS.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)