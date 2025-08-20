3 Folk Songs From the 1960s That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

The purpose of folk music has always been rooted in the tradition of social, political, and emotional exploration. While many genres of music aim to detach listeners from reality, folk music does the complete opposite. When firing on all cylinders, folk music grabs the listener by the collar, looks them dead in the eye, and speaks right in their ear. It is not a passive listen, and that is why some of the most socially shattering and sentimentally complex songs of all time reside in the storied genre.

The 1960s are undeniably the decade that saw the rise of folk music. It was the perfect storm, as the world was outlined in uncertainty, and there were a handful of musicians who felt the deep urge to speak on such uncertainty. That being said, folk songs have shaken the ground we stand upon to this day, and here are three that do so.

“The Times They Are A-Changin’” by Bob Dylan

In with the old and out with the new. That is the foundation of Bob Dylan‘s 1964 folk protest song, “The Times They Are A-Changin’”. While the lyrics are about the cultural shift of the 60s, the embedded themes are timeless and always applicable. This is due to the inevitable fact of that life that the only constant is, in fact, change.

Dylan’s song harks on the changing of the guard, the changing of societal norms, and the changing of a type of moral code. Even if you weren’t around for the 1960s, these three notions probably sound and seem fairly familiar, as they are an intrinsic part of any era. Hence, Dylan’s song is relevant to this day.

“The Sound Of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel

Simon & Garfunkel‘s 1964 folk hit, “The Sound of Silence”, has stood the test of time due to multiple factors. The song is simply a beautifully nuanced and catchy piece of music. It tickles and soothes and saddens one all at the same time. Though what has solidified its place in the modern playlist is its discussion about loneliness in the modern world.

Loneliness has always been around and will never go away. Consequently, we humans are always trying to find a way to cope with it when it is unfortunately bestowed upon us. Well, one way to seemingly do so is by listening to “The Sound Of Silence”. In essence, the song creates a sense of solidarity and comfort in the sensation. Thus, loneliness is a bit less lonely when you hear this Simon & Garfunkel staple.

“Donna Donna” by Joan Baez

Joan Baez has never been one to quietly walk off into the sunset, and she proved this to the masses when she released “Donna Donna” on her self-titled debut album in 1960, Joan Baez. In a general sense, Baez’s tune, originally written by Sholom Secunda and Aaron Zeitlin, tells the tale of a calf being led to slaughter. This is seemingly a metaphor for racial, religious, and ethnic oppression, and particularly, has been associated with the Holocaust.

Liberation, freedom, and autonomy—At what point in history have people not been fighting for such things? Unfortunately, seemingly never, and that is why Baez’s enlightening protest anthem has remained in its pristine and politically poignant form.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns