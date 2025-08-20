Beyoncé Country Feud Heats Up as Gavin Adcock Calls Charley Crockett a “Cosplay Cowboy”

Beyoncé made history when she released Cowboy Carter. Not only did she become the first black woman to top both the Hot Country Songs and Billboard Hot 100 charts, but she also brought home Grammys for Best Country Album and Album of the Year. Although producing hit songs like “Texas Hold ‘Em”, singer Gavin Adcock mocked the idea that the Cowboy Carter was country music. He even declared, “That s*** ain’t country.” Well now, Charley Crockett decided to add his voice to the conversation, sharing his opinion on what he considered “country boys.”

While posting a picture of himself on Instagram, Crockett didn’t hold back when it came to his thoughts on country music. “Hey country folks. Beyoncé ain’t the source of your discontent. It was 25 years of bro country. The number one country artist on Earth listens to nothing but rap. Openly says he doesn’t really know any country music. Gotta respect his honesty.” That No. 1 country artist Crockett happened to be talking about was none other than Morgan Wallen.

Crockett didn’t stop there as he insisted, “The machine points to a black woman who’s making a statement about marginalized people being removed from the conversation altogether, and somehow we all act like the entire pop industry didn’t just ambush roots music. These ‘country boys’ been singing over trap beats for years.”

Although knowing the importance of authenticity, Crockett saved his remarks about Adcock until the end. While not calling him out by name, he wrote, “I don’t need to put down a black woman to advance my music. That’s just embarrassing to the idea of America and I got no respect for it.”

Gavin Adcock Considers Charley Crockett A “Cosplay Cowboy”

Looking back at Adcock, the singer took issue with Cowboy Carter dominating the airwaves. He first lashed out at Beyoncé during one of his performances, declaring, “There are only three people in front of me on the Apple Music country charts. And one of ’em is Beyoncé. You can tell her we’re coming for her f***ing a**. That s**t ain’t country music and it’s never ever been country music and it will never be country music.”

Besides admitting he listened to Beyoncé growing up and even loved her Super Bowl Halftime Show, he doubled down on his original statement. “I was lying here all night. Dreaming. And I just wanted to wake up and tell y’all that s**t ain’t country.”

The criticism from Crockett eventually found its way to Adcock. And in true Adcock fashion, he had some thoughts on his own when it came to Crockett. “Somebody needs to tell the “act” that has let out (the cover) of James town ferry 6 times he should just work on letting out quality original music. I got more cowsh-t under my pinky then you have seen your whole f***in life.”

Adcock’s harsh opinion came with a vicious closer, suggesting Crockett was just cosplaying as a country singer. “Hank sr called and asked about the cosplay cowboy.”

If Adcock didn’t get his point across with his initial statement, he turned his words into a picture when he compared Crockett to the Ghoul in the hit show Fallout. With tempers flaring and insults flying, it looks like the country music feud between Adcock and Crockett was only just heating up.

(Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)