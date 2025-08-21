3 Folk Songs From the 1970s That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

The 1970s are arguably the most colorful decade of music in recent history, from Southern rock to disco to funk to R&B to hard rock to country and folk. One of those genres was, of course, the American tradition of mighty fine folk music.

While 70s folk music might not have had the same relevance as it did in the 60s, there were still some socially sharp and emotionally empathetic songs released during the decade. Here are three folk songs from the 1970s that still shake the ground we stand upon.

“Ohio” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

In 1970, the United States saw a harrowing event that was a first for the country. That event was the Kent State Shooting, during which the National Guard opened fire on unarmed students protesting the Vietnam War and the invasion of Cambodia. Four students died, and in light of the event and deaths that occurred, CSNY released their politically poignant protest song, “Ohio”.

CSNY’s 1971 single is a protest song shedding light on gun violence, free speech, militarization, and ultimately the political reform of such topics. It’s idealistically potent, and as a result, it still resonates with listeners today, as it is not only a time capsule but also an active participant in the world we live in today.

“Sam Stone” by John Prine

John Prine’s 1971 single falls into the middle ground of country and folk. Regardless, Prine’s song tells the tale of a Vietnam veteran’s failed attempt of trying to reintegrate into society. The tragic social ballad tackles themes of substance abuse, mental health, religion, and ultimately the fact that wars might have been fought over seas, but in a way, they are always fought domestically as well.

Prine’s song might specifically pertain to the Vietnam War and its participants. However, the story itself is timeless, as the experiences Prine articulates are seemingly universal amongst veterans. It doesn’t matter when they fought; it just matters that they did fight, and might still be fighting.

“Wild World” by Cat Stevens (A.K.A. Yusuf Islam)

Cat Stevens, now known as Yusuf Islam, has a handful of songs that examine the nuances and fine details of the human condition. In a way, Stevens is a doctor who prescribes words as medication, and he does so on his 1970 single, “Wild World”. Uncertainty, romantic departures, and emotional transformations are the themes Stevens dwells upon in this classic song.

Clearly, all of these topics still exist today. We humans might have developed a good deal of things, but one thing we haven’t developed is a cure for such things. As a result, Steven’s song is a blanket of comfort in the cold of the unknown, and it will seemingly always remain just that.

Photo by Tom Hill/Getty Images