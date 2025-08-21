Blake Shelton Bringing “More Country” and “More Cocktails” With New Las Vegas Residency

Although Blake Shelton decided to step away from The Voice to spend more time with his family, the country singer never ventured too far from country music. Back in January, he traveled to Las Vegas to perform six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. And it seemed that his time in the city was a success as he already booked a slew of performances in 2026, marking his return to Las Vegas.

Admitting that he had a great deal of fun during his first run, Shelton shared his excitement about going back to The Colosseum for another round. And for those believing the star would perform the same concert, he promised, “We had so much fun earlier this year, I figured — why not do it again. This time we’re gonna do it more country, with more cocktails and probably make a few more questionable decisions.” He added, “Let’s go, Vegas.”

Not entirely clear which “questionable decisions” Shelton was talking about, the new dates will include a total of eight shows. Kicking off in January 2026, the dates included – Jan. 15, 18, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30. And ending the first month of the new year, the country singer will close out his Vegas shows with one last performance on the 31st.

Blake Shelton Hitting The Road Thanks To New CBS Show

With only a few performances scheduled, fans should prepare themselves for the rush to get tickets. Although offering a few presale options, tickets will go on sale to the general public starting August 28th.

Outside of his time in Las Vegas, Shelton also returned to television. But instead of The Voice, this time – he was hitting the road alongside Keith Urban and Gretchen Wilson. Helping create the show with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, contestants will get the chance to open for Urban as he tours across the country.

For those who can handle the stress of The Road, they will walk away with a record deal and $250,000. With new music ventures and a return to Las Vegas, Shelton couldn’t stay away from the spotlight for too long. Don’t miss The Road, premiering on CBS on October 19th.

