3 Folk Songs From the 1980s That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

Given the title, you’re probably asking yourself: What folk music came out during the 1980s? That is an entirely fair question, as the genre’s relevance took a nose-dive with the rise of synth-pop, hair metal, post-punk, and hip-hop. However, folk music has been and always will be around, even if it isn’t always gracing the main stage. Now, the folk music of the 80s highly contrasts with the folk music of the 60s and 70s. It’s not a purist’s version of the genre, yet it’s folk music nonetheless. So, while it might sound a bit different, here are three folk songs from the 1980s that still shake the ground we stand upon.

“Every Grain Of Sand” by Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan‘s most questionable era of music is unarguably the 80s. The man experimented in nearly every way, shape, and form. For a bit, he was a gospel singer, and then an 80s pop figure, and then ultimately back to good ole’ Bob Dylan. Amongst these changes and exploratory songs is Bob Dylan’s 1981 single, “Every Grain Of Sand”.

While the single certainly encompasses more genres than just folk, the melody and subject matter are those of a folk tune. Dylan sings about faith, hope, and spirituality in relation to the dark uncertainty of the world. It is a tale as old as time, and for that, people still seem to gravitate towards it to this day.

“Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness” by John Prine

John Prine‘s 1986 single, “Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness,” is arguably one of the folk country singer’s most famous songs. Residing on his acclaimed album, German Afternoons, this Prine song has become a certified staple in his catalog, and it’s not only because it sounds good.

Estrangement, distance, separation, longing, and loneliness are what John Prine lyrically articulates in this 80s folk classic. Hot take, but this is arguably one of the greatest songs about a break-up ever to be written. It’s smart yet connective, and ultimately, for anyone who’s looking for a good old sulk session.

“Nebraska” by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen‘s 1982 album, Nebraska, is one of the most celebrated albums of all time. So, while we are analyzing just the single, “Nebraska”, keep in mind that Springsteen’s album was the folk album of the 1980s. Nevertheless, Springsteen’s single tells the first-person tale of the Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate murders in 1958.

Its relevance seemingly comes from its timeless philosophical exploration of violence, a search for meaning, and the completely ambiguous “meaness” that exists in the veins of the world. It’s topically piercing and narratively intriguing, and one of the greatest and most tragic ballads ever told.

