3 Forgotten and Lost Songs From 1971 I Bet You Don’t Remember

The year 1971 might have been over 50 years ago, but music from that year (and era as a whole) is still such a treat to enjoy today. And with such a wide range of genres and bands competing for charting placements, quite a few songs from 1971 have been somewhat forgotten over time by modern audiences. Let’s refresh your memory, shall we? The following forgotten songs from 1971 definitely deserve to be revisited today!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Sweet City Woman” by The Stampeders

The Stampeders released this country rock classic back in May 1971. Written by Rich Dodson, this little gem is a standout release from the band’s debut record Against The Grain (also titled Sweet City Woman in the United States).

That banjo just can’t be beat. I can definitely see why this single spent a month at No. 1 in Canada and reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. Canadian country music really was underrated back in the day.

“Never Ending Song Of Love” by Delaney & Bonnie

This fine little bluesy love song was made famous by the husband-and-wife duo Delaney & Bonnie. “Never Ending Song Of Love” was released in May of that year. The tune peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart.

Delaney Bramlett is credited as the songwriter behind the tune. However, some sources believe Bonnie Bramlett had a bigger hand in writing it as well. The pair would divorce the following year, and Delaney & Bonnie would be no more.

“Smiling Faces Sometimes” by The Undisputed Truth

How about a little bit of psychedelic soul with a touch of funk? “Smiling Faces Sometimes” by The Undisputed Truth makes it to our list of too-often forgotten songs from the year 1971, and it’s a real treat for the ears. Written by Barrett Strong and Norman Whitfield for Motown, the song was originally recorded by The Temptations earlier that year. However, The Undisputed Truth’s version was the one to take off, peaking at No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the Cash Box Top 100 chart.

Sadly, The Undisputed Truth never had another Top 40 song again. But what a fine song to be known for, I’d say.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns