3 Animated Rappers Who Had Their Own Cartoon Series

In the 1980s and early 1990s, everyone had a cartoon. Whether you were trying to sell trucks that turned into robots, ninja turtles with zippy attitudes, or a new class of rappers, the Saturday morning cartoon was a route advertisers often chose. And who benefited? All those cereal-loving kids who woke up to their favorite characters.

Here, we wanted to check out three cartoon series that hip-hop fans of all ages would enjoy. Weren’t around for the cartoon boom of the 80s and 90s? We got you. Consider this your animated education. Indeed, these are three rappers who had their own fun cartoon series.

Hammer

In 1991, were you too legit to quit? Well, if so, then you were probably also a fan of the short-lived animated series, Hammerman, starring the “U Can’t Touch This” rapper MC Hammer. It lasted for 13 episodes on ABC and, along with featuring the lyricist, it centered on a pair of talking magic shoes. When Hammer put them on, he became a superhero—Hammerman! Where can we sign the petition to bring this one back!?

Kid ‘N Play

The rap duo Kid ‘N Play were all the rage in the early 90s, thanks both to their music and to Christopher “Kid” Reid’s tall, pencil-like hair. Their aesthetic and jovial charisma brought them quickly to TV and movies. Along with their House Party film series, the rappers got their own cartoon series. The show aired in 1990 for one season and 13 episodes on NBC, and the duo got into a number of hijinks. Watching it now feels like going into a time machine 18 centuries in the distant past.

Andre 3000

Fans of cartoons know the name Adult Swim. The late-night block of shows introduced fans to some of their favorite shows. And one of those was Class of 3000, which aired in the mid-2000s. About a decade after those shows above, Outkast’s Andre 3000 was in his own way paying homage to the shows above with his own animated series. Let’s bring this tradition back!

