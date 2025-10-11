3 Forgotten and Lost Songs From 1977 I Bet You Don’t Remember

The year 1977 was a good one for pop and disco. At least in terms of charting tunes on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. And yet, I never hear quite a few hits from that year on the radio. The following forgotten songs from 1977 are pretty great tunes that I’m surprised aren’t as well-remembered as bigger tunes from that year. Let’s revisit a few pop classics, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Keep It Comin’ Love” by KC And The Sunshine Band

KC And The Sunshine Band hit the charts in a big way back in 1977 with the release of the song “Keep It Comin’ Love”. This disco classic was a bit taboo, considering its lyrics were packed with sexual innuendos. Audiences loved it. The song made it all the way to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that year. Once you get to the chorus, you’ll probably remember this song well. And yet, I never really hear it out in the wild on classic radio stations nowadays.

“Love’s Grown Deep” by Kenny Nolan

From the very start of this song, you know you’re in for some good old smooth-talkin’ pop goodness from the late 1970s. I honestly haven’t heard “Love’s Grown Deep” by Kenny Nolan for years until I started writing this list. This song was a No. 20 hit on the Hot 100 and a No. 3 hit on the Adult Contemporary chart. I can’t imagine why this song doesn’t make it to classic rock radio stations anymore.

Fun fact: Kids from the 80s might remember this song via the cover Shalamar produced in 1987.

“How Much Love” Leo Sayer

Another pop tune makes it to our list of forgotten songs from 1977. And it’s another tune that you’ll probably remember from the opening piano track alone. Yet, for some reason, I rarely ever hear this song out in the wild anymore. It’s a shame, because this Leo Sayer classic definitely doesn’t deserve to be on our list of forgotten songs from 1977.

Released in March of that year, “How Much Love” peaked at No. 17 on the Hot 100 and did even better globally. Personally, I think Sayer’s other No. 1 hits, like “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing” and “When I Need You”, also deserve more love nowadays.

Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images