Jason Aldean Steps Behind the Register at Children’s School Book Fair

With 11 studio albums and 30 No. 1 singles, Jason Aldean ranks among the most influential country music artists of the last two decades. Before he is a performer, however, the “Try That in a Small Town” crooner is first and foremost a father. In addition to two older daughters from a previous marriage, the Macon, Georgia native shares two children—son Memphis, 7, and daughter Navy, 6—with wife Brittany. Recently, the two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year took some time off his busy touring schedule to put in some work at his kids’ school.

Videos by American Songwriter

This week, Brittany Aldean shared a photo of her husband sitting behind the register at an elementary school book fair, aiming a checkout scanner at the camera. “Not me signing us up to work the book fair,” joked the former American Idol contestant in a post to her Instagram Stories.

Aldean, 48, has previously spoken about the challenges of balancing parenthood with a thriving music career. In August 2023, he released the single “Let Your Boys Be Country,” dedicated to his only son, Memphis.

“The world’s nuts right now. I just kind of think about him and what this looks like for him as an adult and just as his dad, it’s my job to raise him up and get him prepared to be able to be a man and deal with whatever it is that he’s going to have to deal with,” Aldean previously said. “But right now I just want him to focus on being a kid and just not worrying about anything and just doing what kids do and just prepare ’em for what’s to come later in life.”

[RELATED: Jason Aldean Reflects on Skirting the Edge of Cancel Culture]

Who Would Jason Aldean Team Up With in a Bar Fight?

Before he was a husband and father, Jason Aldean was another hell-raising, good ol’ country boy. And like many hell-raising country boys, the “Big Green Tractor” singer has participated in his fair share of bar fights.

“I’ve been in a couple, yeah,” Aldean said during a recent appearance on Taste of Country Nights.

Although those days are likely behind him now, the “Hicktown” singer knows who he would want beside him if the past ever catches up.

“I’d probably take Brantley [Gilbert],” he said. “I feel like me and Brantley could do some work, so I’ll take him.”

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images