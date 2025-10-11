Jelly Roll Delivers Passionate Dove Awards Speech: “Go Feed the Poor”

Growing up surrounded by poverty and substance use, Jelly Roll has always kept the faith. The Antioch, Tennessee native (born Jason DeFord) often credits his Christian beliefs for lifting him out of a dark time. Of course, the music doesn’t hurt either. On songs like “I Am Not Okay” and “Liar,” Jelly speaks directly to the broken, reminding them that God will always look at them and see something worth salvaging. Last year, the face-tatted former rapper teamed up with chart-topping Christian artist Brandon Lake for “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” a gritty track about wrestling with the darkness while reaching for the light. After the pair brought the house down during this year’s GMA Dove Awards ceremony, Jelly Roll fired up his fellow believers with one of his famous mini-sermons.

Jelly Roll, Brandon Lake Win Song of the Year at Dove Awards

In 1969, the Gospel Music Association began handing out trophies at the annual Dove Awards to recognize outstanding Christian artists. Jelly Roll attended this year’s ceremony, which aired this week, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to accept the Song of the Year trophy along with Brandon Lake.

By now, country music listeners know to immediately get inspired when they see the “Need a Favor” hitmaker, 40, take the stage. Jelly always has some powerful wisdom to impart, and this time was no exception.

“Y’all forgive me,” Jelly told the crowd. “One, I’m not even sure how much I even belong speaking up here right now… And I’m nervous. I ain’t been this nervous since I went to criminal court, y’all.”

“Now Go Show ‘Em Jesus”

Of course, the CMA Award-winning artist then proceeded to put his stage fright aside and deliver an electrifying call of action to all the fellow Christian believers in the room. Jelly Roll started out by invoking the biblical book of Matthew: ““The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

“And I realized that I am standing here because people took time with the least,” he continued. “I want to give this message as clear as I can right now. The world is hearing about Jesus like they haven’t in decades right now. There is a revival happening in the United States where you can’t go on a corner and not hear about Jesus right now.”

However, Christian outreach needs to go beyond just words, Jelly said. “They’ve heard of Jesus, now go show ’em Jesus. Go feed the poor, go visit the ones in jail, go show ’em who Jesus was. We’re done talking, it’s time to show.”

Featured image by Carly Mackler/Getty Images