Meet the All-Star Advisors for ‘The Voice’ Season 28

The Battle has just begun! Season 28 of The Voice has concluded the Blind Auditions round and is speeding right into the Battle Round.

Videos by American Songwriter

As the artists prepare to sing a duet with one of their teammates, coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg nabbed some big-name talent to help them along the way.

Keep reading to see which stars have been tapped to serve as Battle Advisors.

Kelsea Ballerini for Team Bublé

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

One season after she made her coaching debut on The Voice, Kelsea Ballerini is returning to the show. Bublé asked the country star to advise his team after he and she came in first and second place respectively on season 27.

Ballerini is well versed on all things The Voice. Before she joined the show as a coach, Ballerini was a part time coach on seasons 15 and 20, and an advisor on season 16.

Nick Jonas for Team Reba

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

Nick Jonas is rejoining The Voice to lend a hand to Team Reba. Jonas previously served as an advisor on the show in season 8. He was also a coach himself on seasons 18 and 20, finishing in third and fourth place, respectively.

The boy bander and the country star actually go way back, having co-starred in Broadway’s Annie, Get Your Gun more than two decades ago.

Lewis Capaldi for Team Niall

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC

Horan is bringing in singer/songwriter Lewis Capaldi to help his team through the Battle Round. While Capaldi has never been a part of The Voice before, he’s no stranger to the music business. He’s been nominated for two Grammys, penned and performed songs including “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go,” and toured around the world.

As for his friendship with Horan, the pair met when Capaldi opened for the former One Direction singer. From there, their relationship blossomed, even co-starring in a road trip documentary, Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi.

Lizzo for Team Snoop

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC

Lizzo is bringing her unmistakeable energy to Team Snoop. The season 28 appearance marks Lizzo’s first time on The Voice, but her music career goes back many years.

The flautist, rapper, and singer has won four Grammys, had two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100—”Truth Hurts” and “About Damn Time”—and has performed on huge stages worldwide.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC