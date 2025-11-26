3 Forgotten and Lost Songs From 1989 I Bet You Don’t Remember

Hit songs come and go, and many of even the most substantial chart-toppers fade away from public consciousness within just a few years. More than a few forgotten songs from 1989 fit this bill, and I can’t help but think the following three songs, in particular, deserve a resurgence in the 2020s. Let’s revisit some classics, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“London Nights” by London Boys

Disco? In 1989? It wasn’t unheard of, but disco’s heyday had long since passed by the time the late 1980s rolled around. But that didn’t stop the disco hit “London Nights” by London Boys from becoming an international hit. This disco-leaning Europop jam made it all the way to No. 2 in the UK and did similarly well throughout Europe, though it didn’t quite cross over to the US charts. It’s a lovely product of its time, and if you grew up across the pond, this song might just send you back in time.

“Voices Of Babylon” by The Outfield

Remember the English outfit The Outfield? “Voices Of Babylon”, released in early 1989, ended up being one of the band’s biggest hits. It peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 that year, and did similarly well in Canada and the UK, among other locations. The band would later follow up with an even bigger US hit, “For You” from 1991, but there’s something so nostalgic about the power pop jam “Voices Of Babylon” that I just had to include it on this list.

“Got To Get” by Rob’n’Raz and Leila K

“Got To Get” by Rob’n’Raz and Leila K represents pop-rap and house on this list, and I still think this song from 1989 remains massively underrated; I’m honestly bummed out that it’s one of many forgotten songs of its ilk from that year. “Got To Get” hit the Top 10 globally that year, peaking at No. 8 in the UK, No. 8 on the Dance Club Play chart in the US, and other charts across Europe and Canada. Swedish group Rob’n’Raz continued to chart well in their native country and on a few international charts, but “Got To Get” would be their only successful song in the US.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images