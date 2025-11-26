Why Quincy Jones Once Said That Michael Jackson Was As “Greedy” and “Machiavellian As They Come”

One of, if not the most successful, musician and producer pair in music history is that of Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones. Together, Jones and Jackson created 13 No. 1 hits, 3 No. 1 albums, and, in essence, dominated the 1980s popular music scene thanks to singles such as “Billie Jean” and “Beat It” as well as albums, Thriller, Off The Wall, and Bad. In music history, there are only a handful of other producer-musician pairs that accomplished more than Jones and Jackson.

Videos by American Songwriter

Given just how much time Jones spent with Michael Jackson, he saw not only how Jackson created music, but also how he conducted business. The music business is a cutthroat one, as artists and labels are always fighting over royalty payments, publishing rights, mechanical licenses, and sync licenses. It’s a convoluted business that is ripe with opportunity for personal profit and borderline unethical business tactics. According to Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson was allegedly one to participate in those borderline unethical business tactics, as he once stated that Jackson was a “Machiavellian as they come”.

The Alleged Theft and Greed of Michael Jackson

Keep in mind, none of these accusations of theft or greed have been proven true. Rather, it all came from the mouth of MJ’s longtime producer, Quincy Jones, and could be simply seen as his opinion.

According to Parade, Michael Jackson’s estate is roughly worth $2 billion. In the music business, there are only a handful of musicians and estates that are close to that value; a few of those names include Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Jay Z, Jimmy Buffett, and Rihanna. In other words, the best of the best and the most popular of the popular are the ones to reach a net worth of over a billion dollars. Michael Jackson is one of them, but Quincy Jones seemingly had a bit of a problem with his business practices.

In an interview with Vulture in 2018, Jones stated, “I hate to get into this publicly, but Michael stole a lot of stuff.” “He stole a lot of songs. [Donna Summer’s] ‘State of Independence’ and ‘Billie Jean.’ The notes don’t lie, man. He was as Machiavellian as they come.”

Jones continued, “[He was] greedy, man, greedy,” and “‘Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough’— Greg Phillinganes wrote the C section. Michael should’ve given him 10 percent of the song. Wouldn’t do it.”

Following these comments, Jackson’s family responded, as one member told Page Six,”[Jones] must have the first stages of dementia.” Regardless, the two shared a legendary relationship filled with mutual friendship and respect as well as creative and business conflict.

Photo by /Bob Riha Jr./Getty Images