These 3 Country Songs From 1987 Sound Even Better Today

It seems unfathomable that 1987 was 38 years ago, but it’s true. In 1987, there was a lot of great music that came out, including these three country songs, which surprisingly sound even better today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Forever And Ever, Amen” by Randy Travis

“Forever And Ever, Amen” is a Randy Travis song that people will probably be singing for generations to come. Written by. Paul Overstreet and Don Schlitz, “Forever And Ever, Amen” appears on Travis’s Always And Forever record. The multi-platinum song is Travis’s third No. 1 single of his career.

“Forever And Ever, Amen” says, “Oh, baby, I’m gonna love you forever / Forever and ever amen / As long as old men sit and talk about the weather / As long as old women sit and talk about old men / If you wonder how long I’ll be faithful / I’ll be happy to tell you again / I’m gonna love you forever and ever / Forever and ever, amen.”

According to Songfacts, the idea for the song came from Schlitz’s fiancée’s little boy, who was learning the Lord’s Prayer.

“He was going around saying ‘forever and ever, amen,’ after everything,” Overstreet says. “He would say, ‘Mommy, I love you. Forever and ever, amen.’ So Don said, ‘We’ve got to write this.’”

“Fishin’ In The Dark” by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

One of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s biggest hits is “Fishin’ In The Dark“. Written by Wendy Waldman and Jim Photoglo, the song is on Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s Hold On album.

The feel-good song says, “You and me go fishin’ in the dark / Lyin’ on our backs and countin’ the stars / Where the cool grass grows / Down by the river in the full moonlight / We’ll be fallin’ in love in the middle of the night / Just movin’ slow / Stayin’ the whole night through / It feels so good to be with you.”

“I Know Where I’m Going” by The Judds

The Judds had three hit singles in 1987, including “I Know Where I’m Going”. On their Heartland album, “I Know Where I’m Going” is written by Schlitz, Craig Bickhardt, and Brent Maher.

“I Know Where I’m Going” says, “I know where I’m going / Don’t you wanna come too? / I got my reservations / And I got one for you / The train’s leavin’ just after dark / There’s always room for a lovin’ heart.”

Then The Judds released “I Know Where I’m Going”, some thought it was a spiritual song, since Wynonna Judd had been vocal about her spiritual life, even though that wasn’t necessarily true.

“People don’t have to interpret it that way,” Wynonna Judd says (via Songfacts). “They can just see it as another song to boogie to, and if that’s all they get from it, that’s fine. But when you get right down to it, that’s exactly what I was feeling.”

Photo by Craig Sjodin /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images