3 Forgotten and Lost Songs From 1991 I Bet You Don’t Remember

If you’ve forgotten about the following hit songs from 1991, you’re definitely not alone. While many songs from that year have stood the test of time, audiences today have more or less forgotten about the following hits, as they don’t quite make it to radio rotations today. I think they deserve another shot at the spotlight. Let’s take a look, shall we?

“Cry For Help” by Rick Astley

Rick Astley might be best known for the ancient meme born from his song “Never Gonna Give You Up”, but he’s a talented musician who has also produced some really good music outside of that one song. “Cry For Help” is one such gem from 1991 that audiences at the time certainly resonated with. This beautifully arranged song was a global success, peaking at No. 7 in the US and UK and even higher elsewhere. I’m surprised this one doesn’t make it to the radio that much nowadays, honestly.

“Everybody Plays The Fool” by Aaron Neville

How about some classic 90s R&B and reggae goodness? Aaron Neville’s rendition of “Everybody Plays The Fool” was quite the hefty success that year, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Dripping with warmth and a charismatic vocal track from Neville, this song was all the rage for months. For some reason, though, it doesn’t make it to 90s radio that often anymore, and I can’t imagine why. It’s still a total bop.

Fun fact: This song is actually a cover of a classic soul tune from 1972 by the R&B group, The Main Ingredient.

“Strike It Up” by Black Box

Eurodance and house were just starting to crank it up in the early 1990s, and the Italian music group Black Box makes it to our list of forgotten songs from 1991 with the diva house hit, “Strike It Up”. This is such a fun song, and I can’t imagine why it doesn’t make it to US vintage radio stations nowadays. Though, I imagine this song makes it to the airwaves on a regular basis in Europe, even today. This jam peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100 in 1991 and did similarly well in the UK.

