9 Incredible Artists Vince Gill Is Joining as Recipient of CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Awards

Country icon and multi-genre guitarist Vince Gill will be the next recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 59th Annual CMA Awards on November 19, 2025. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and latest member of The Eagles has been a staple in the country music scene and beyond for decades. And while some might let that industry presence get to their head, Gill seems to have done the opposite, remaining so humble that friends and colleagues dubbed him the “Nicest Guy in Nashville.”

Videos by American Songwriter

According to the CMA, the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award is “for an iconic artist who has attained the highest degree of recognition in Country Music. The award recognizes an artist who has achieved both national and international prominence and stature through concert performances, humanitarian efforts, philanthropy, record sales, streaming numbers, and public representation at the highest level. The artist receiving this award has positively impacted and contributed to the growth of the genre.”

Gill certainly fits this criteria, making him an easy fit for this year’s award. He also joins the ranks of nine other incredible musicians who have received the same impressive accolade, starting with Willie Nelson in 2012.

9 Incredible Artists Vince Gill Is Joining As a Recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Awards

Following the inaugural presentation of the CMA Lifetime Achievement Award to its namesake, Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers was the next recipient of this notable accolade. Rogers earned his award after five previous CMA wins, 30 No. 1 singles, and three Grammy Awards. The next award was posthumously presented to Johnny Cash, who, like the award’s namesake, had previously won the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year in 1969. (Willie won it exactly ten years later.) After Cash, there was Dolly Parton, the 1978 CMA Entertainer of the Year and long-time member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Next was Kris Kristofferson in 2019, making him the only CMA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient to also earn a Golden Globe for his acting role in A Star Is Born. Interestingly, Kristofferson only had one No. 1 single to boast, which is a relatively low number compared to his counterparts. Nonetheless, his philanthropic work and incredible contributions to the songwriting community made him an obvious fit. After Kristofferson was Charley Pride, who had 40 No. 1 singles, 44 albums, and three Grammys.

Following Pride was Loretta Lynn, the only other award recipient who was also a Kennedy Center Honors recipient. (Dolly was the first.) After Lynn, there was Alan Jackson in 2022 and George Strait in 2024. Vince Gill rounds out the list this November 2025, and it’s clear he’s in quite the company.

“Vince embodies the very best of what country music stands for,” CMA CEO Sarah Trahern told Music Row. “He’s a true trailblazer, one who gives back to the community, honors the roots of our genre, and even now, continues to share his talent with fans across the globe.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images